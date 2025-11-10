33,181 Shares in GE Aerospace $GE Acquired by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,540,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 81.9% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $307.28 on Monday. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $316.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $324.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

