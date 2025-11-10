The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) versus Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Critical Contrast

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) and The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Neonode and The Descartes Systems Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Neonode alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neonode $2.61 million 15.14 -$6.47 million ($0.30) -7.83 The Descartes Systems Group $684.78 million 10.59 $143.27 million $1.69 49.92

Profitability

The Descartes Systems Group has higher revenue and earnings than Neonode. Neonode is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Descartes Systems Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Neonode and The Descartes Systems Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neonode -241.38% -40.64% -35.78% The Descartes Systems Group 21.64% 10.41% 8.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.6% of Neonode shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Neonode shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Neonode and The Descartes Systems Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neonode 1 1 0 0 1.50 The Descartes Systems Group 0 5 6 1 2.67

Neonode currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 155.32%. The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus target price of $121.70, indicating a potential upside of 44.26%. Given Neonode’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Neonode is more favorable than The Descartes Systems Group.

Risk and Volatility

Neonode has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Descartes Systems Group has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Descartes Systems Group beats Neonode on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neonode

(Get Free Report)

Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers. In addition, the company sells touch sensor modules to OEMs, original design manufacturers, and systems integrators. Further, it licenses its zForce technology to original equipment manufacturers and automotive Tier 1 suppliers, as well as provides non-recurring engineering services related to application development. It serves office equipment, automotive, industrial automation, medical, military, and avionics markets. Neonode Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services. It also offers its customers to use its modular, software-as-a-service, and data solutions to route, schedule, track, and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate, and execute shipments; rate, audit, and pay transportation invoices; access and analyze global trade data; research and perform trade tariff and duty calculations; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and various other logistics processes. In addition, the company provides consulting, implementation, and training services, as well as maintenance and support services. It serves transportation providers, such as air, ocean, and truck modes; logistics service providers, including third-party logistics providers, freight forwarders, and customs brokers; and distribution-intensive companies, such as manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and mobile business service providers through subscription, transactional or perpetual license basis. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.