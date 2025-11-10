Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $42.88 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,538 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Robbins Farley increased its position in Alphabet by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 121.3% in the second quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $279.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total value of $7,466,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,429,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,219,089.16. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 222,396 shares of company stock valued at $54,105,275 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $279.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.83. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $291.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

