Ciena Corporation $CIEN Position Increased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 218.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,108 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Ciena by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Ciena by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 65.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 27.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $631,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 305,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,358,240.01. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total transaction of $262,943.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 43,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,143,965.34. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 52,174 shares of company stock valued at $7,231,504 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Stock Down 1.1%

Ciena stock opened at $199.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ciena Corporation has a 1-year low of $49.21 and a 1-year high of $203.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Ciena had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $844.44 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. BNP Paribas set a $185.00 price objective on Ciena and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.53.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

