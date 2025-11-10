Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Price Target to $7.00

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Westrock Coffee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westrock Coffee presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Westrock Coffee Stock Performance

NASDAQ WEST opened at $3.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.87. The stock has a market cap of $366.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.47. Westrock Coffee has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $8.29.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 98.07%. The company had revenue of $354.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Westrock Coffee will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joe T. Ford acquired 5,000 shares of Westrock Coffee stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 413,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,754.80. This trade represents a 1.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Westrock Coffee

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,950,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,304,000 after purchasing an additional 137,646 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Westrock Coffee in the first quarter worth about $680,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Westrock Coffee during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

