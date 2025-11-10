Barclays Cuts TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $13.00

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the travel company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $16.66.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89. TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.92 million. TripAdvisor had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.40%. TripAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TripAdvisor will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 10,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $218,035.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 136,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,756.56. The trade was a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,686 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 75.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 64.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,770 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 39.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

