Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B $TGS Shares Acquired by Fourth Sail Capital LP

Fourth Sail Capital LP increased its position in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,168 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,465 shares during the quarter. Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B makes up approximately 1.4% of Fourth Sail Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fourth Sail Capital LP owned approximately 0.17% of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 28.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B during the first quarter worth approximately $656,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the period. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of TGS stock opened at $28.56 on Monday. Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.08 million. Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 13.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

About Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

