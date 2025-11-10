Needham & Company LLC Cuts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $60.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $84.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TTD. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. BTIG Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.48.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.81. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $141.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Trade Desk has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,687. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.8% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 7.0% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,257,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,784,000 after buying an additional 379,038 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

