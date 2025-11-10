Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,912 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Level Private LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 26,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 66,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $64.93 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day moving average is $63.00.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

