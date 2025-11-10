Barclays Cuts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $170.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TXRH. Melius Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.21.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $165.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.06. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $148.73 and a one year high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 7.72%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $547,140.09. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,241.33. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,189 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total value of $377,383.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 17,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,137.20. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,704. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 478.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

