Fourth Sail Capital LP Has $17.50 Million Stake in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. $IFS

Fourth Sail Capital LP increased its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) by 78.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,100 shares during the quarter. Intercorp Financial Services accounts for about 3.6% of Fourth Sail Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fourth Sail Capital LP owned about 0.40% of Intercorp Financial Services worth $17,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $303,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the second quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $510,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IFS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercorp Financial Services

In other news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp purchased 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.65 per share, with a total value of $140,006.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 3,100,737 shares in the company, valued at $60,929,482.05. This represents a 0.23% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Intercorp Financial Services Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $41.99 on Monday. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $43.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.07.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.04). Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $486.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Intercorp Financial Services Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

