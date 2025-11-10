Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Sells 5,310 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 92.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,488 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna set a $210.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,718,770.24. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,230.92. The trade was a 41.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,169 shares of company stock valued at $26,978,998. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.3%

QCOM opened at $170.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.15. The company has a market capitalization of $183.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $205.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 72.80%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.