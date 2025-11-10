EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM Shares Bought by Fourth Sail Capital LP

Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems comprises approximately 2.6% of Fourth Sail Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fourth Sail Capital LP owned about 0.13% of EPAM Systems worth $12,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,569,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $602,674,000 after acquiring an additional 965,089 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 98.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,628,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,923,000 after purchasing an additional 809,423 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 2,332.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 729,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,232,000 after purchasing an additional 699,877 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,456,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,332,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $175.46 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.15 and a 12-month high of $269.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPAM. TD Cowen upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Cowen upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.19.

In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,511 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.27, for a total value of $227,057.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,939.42. This trade represents a 91.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

