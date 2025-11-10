Fourth Sail Capital LP Takes Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,275,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,219,000. NU accounts for about 6.5% of Fourth Sail Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NU by 3.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,351,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,323,000 after purchasing an additional 123,630 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in NU by 32.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NU in the first quarter worth $254,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

NU Stock Down 0.6%

NU opened at $15.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 17.90%.The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NU has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on NU from $15.60 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of NU to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.10.

Get Our Latest Report on NU

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.