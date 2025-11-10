Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC Has $401,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF $BBUS

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 16,877 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 359,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,226,000 after purchasing an additional 91,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 518,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,268,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter.

BATS BBUS opened at $121.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.54 and a 200-day moving average of $113.84. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $86.94 and a 1-year high of $115.07.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

