Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Sells 4,016 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2,964.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 108,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after buying an additional 105,106 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,333,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 564,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,510,000 after purchasing an additional 51,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after buying an additional 15,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC opened at $112.85 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.94 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.80.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.75%.The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho set a $125.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.21.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

