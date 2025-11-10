Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF $ROUS Shares Bought by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 914,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF comprises about 4.7% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC owned approximately 10.43% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $49,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 313.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 46,437 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 557,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,282,000 after buying an additional 46,430 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 2,454.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 34,760 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $638,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $652,000.

ROUS opened at $57.31 on Monday. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day moving average is $54.52.

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

