Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Sells 6,935 Shares of Novartis AG $NVS

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 93.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,935 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter worth $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 66.0% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered Novartis to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Novartis to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cfra set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.33.

Novartis Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NVS opened at $126.43 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $96.06 and a 52 week high of $133.55. The firm has a market cap of $267.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.01). Novartis had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

