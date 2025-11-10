TFO Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.35 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 0.4% of TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategent Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Strategent Financial LLC now owns 349,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 674,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,184,000 after buying an additional 179,002 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 64,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.60. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.04 and a beta of 0.01.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
