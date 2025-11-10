Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT Shares Purchased by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,648 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 3.6% of TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TFO Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $20,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,985,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,598,000 after buying an additional 797,094 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,304,000 after purchasing an additional 784,895 shares in the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,598,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 343.5% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 617,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,814,000 after purchasing an additional 478,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,353,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,718,000 after buying an additional 476,529 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of DFAT opened at $57.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.06 and its 200-day moving average is $55.43. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $61.75.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

