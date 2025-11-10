TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE Shares Sold by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC cut its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 96.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,276 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 141.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Dbs Bank cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.76.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $62.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $65.76.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.04). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.66 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

