Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,453 iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF $NEAR

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,514,000 after buying an additional 164,435 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 65,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 103,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Up 1.5%

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF stock opened at $51.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.02. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $51.40.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

