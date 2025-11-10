Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,824,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,993,000 after purchasing an additional 233,643 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,274,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,976,000 after buying an additional 433,867 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,892,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,539,000 after buying an additional 238,134 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,400,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,658,000 after buying an additional 88,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,342,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,929,000 after acquiring an additional 168,744 shares during the period.

ESGU stock opened at $147.06 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $105.18 and a 1-year high of $150.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.3655 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

