Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 61,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Future Fund LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $1,435,000. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,789,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 646.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $241.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.70 and a 200-day moving average of $224.74. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $252.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

