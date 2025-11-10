iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB Holdings Lowered by Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,282 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 9.9% of Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $19,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 307,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $321,000. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $239,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Services raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 561,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,949,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.1643 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

