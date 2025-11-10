Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB Shares Sold by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUSB. SAM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VUSB opened at $49.85 on Monday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.80.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

