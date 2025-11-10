Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC Buys 41,000 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 24,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.92.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

