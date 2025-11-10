iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF $ISTB Shares Sold by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management lowered its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,144 shares during the quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 10,922,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,122,000 after purchasing an additional 194,526 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,996,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,548,000 after acquiring an additional 96,937 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,110,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,861,000 after acquiring an additional 17,378 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 965,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,694,000 after acquiring an additional 40,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 855,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,623,000 after purchasing an additional 21,049 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $48.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.11. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.172 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

