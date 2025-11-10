ProShare Advisors LLC Has $139.39 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company $CLX

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,514 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Clorox worth $139,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 182.5% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 848,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,832,000 after purchasing an additional 547,839 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its stake in Clorox by 194.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 13.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 718,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,216,000 after buying an additional 86,876 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,475.38. This trade represents a 21.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $107.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $171.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.72.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 22nd. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a $119.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Clorox from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $125.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on Clorox

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.