ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,258 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.91% of Essex Property Trust worth $166,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 300.0% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $260.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.82. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.25 and a 12-month high of $316.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $473.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.11 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 14.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.930-4.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.890-15.990 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $2.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 78.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Wall Street Zen raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $355.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.03.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

