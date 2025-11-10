ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 937,538 Shares of Albemarle Corporation $ALB

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,870,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937,538 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.44% of Albemarle worth $179,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 10.7% in the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 50,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 243,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,503,000 after buying an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter worth $271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 3.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $1,850,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Up 6.4%

ALB opened at $97.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.48. Albemarle Corporation has a twelve month low of $49.43 and a twelve month high of $113.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.73. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -101.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Albemarle from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

