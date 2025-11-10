ProShare Advisors LLC Has $178.21 Million Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,376,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,083 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $178,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $56.84 on Monday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day moving average of $56.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is presently 83.27%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

