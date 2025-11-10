Joseph Group Capital Management Makes New Investment in CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF $CCNR

Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:CCNR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 456,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,920,000. CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF comprises 3.9% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Joseph Group Capital Management owned about 0.14% of CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,103,000.

CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $31.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75. CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $20.64 and a 52-week high of $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 30.62.

CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The ALPS CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (CCNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to maximize real returns through an actively managed portfolio of companies from around the globe that are engaged in natural resources, which includes energy, agriculture, as well as base and precious metals and minerals.

