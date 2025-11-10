Amcor PLC $AMCR Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,087,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546,622 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Amcor worth $157,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 2.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,151,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,570,000 after purchasing an additional 88,028 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 72,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In related news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,500. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.20 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.84.

Amcor Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:AMCR opened at $8.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. Amcor PLC has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%.Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 152.94%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

