ProShare Advisors LLC Has $161.55 Million Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 80,131 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 1.98% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $161,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

FRT stock opened at $97.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.53. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $118.09.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 28.01%.The firm had revenue of $322.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.200-7.260 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $105.00 target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

