Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $792,000 Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services Inc $AMN

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. owned about 0.10% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3,142.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 29.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 2.9%

NYSE AMN opened at $17.90 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services Inc has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $685.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average is $20.15.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.08 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 10.75%.AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

