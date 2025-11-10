Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,029 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,316,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 42.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 126,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 37,884 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,643,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,275,000 after acquiring an additional 28,531 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Mondelez International by 15.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $57.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average of $64.43. The company has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $71.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%.The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.68.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

