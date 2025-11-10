U.S. Bancorp $USB Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 846.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,260,955.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 226,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,607,932.50. The trade was a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $6,508,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,360,414 shares in the company, valued at $63,041,584.76. This trade represents a 9.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:USB opened at $47.32 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

