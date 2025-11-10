2,243 Shares in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplina Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 57.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 538.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.50.

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.1%

Targa Resources stock opened at $171.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.66. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.14 and a 52-week high of $218.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 43.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

