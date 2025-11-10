Future Fund LLC Invests $468,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Future Fund LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,564,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,490,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 244.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 105,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,601,000 after acquiring an additional 74,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 58.3% during the second quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,125,000 after acquiring an additional 52,163 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IWF opened at $471.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $122.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $467.84 and its 200-day moving average is $434.25. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $493.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

