Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 57.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,106 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 474.8% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 49.0% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $81.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Pure Storage from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $230,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,266.99. This represents a 15.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 7,014 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $602,151.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 229,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,686,005.95. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 343,111 shares of company stock worth $27,634,439. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Pure Storage stock opened at $89.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.24. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $100.59.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

