PFG Advisors Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 141.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advantage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.1% during the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.47.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance
MRK stock opened at $86.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $214.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.31 and a 12-month high of $105.07.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.22. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.930-8.980 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.
In other news, EVP David Michael Williams sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $720,044.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,475.02. This represents a 25.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Merck & Co., Inc.
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Alternative Energy ETFs That Are Crushing the Market This Year
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Big Earnings Misses: Is It Time to Buy the Dip?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Is Robinhood’s 11% Post-Earnings Fall a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.