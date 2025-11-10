Future Fund LLC Invests $214,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Future Fund LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,297,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,586,070,000 after buying an additional 768,618 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after acquiring an additional 24,729,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,115 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,270,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,365,000 after purchasing an additional 146,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,644,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $674.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $707.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $693.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $668.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $631.47.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
