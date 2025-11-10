Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,079 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Melius began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $117.19 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $123.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.