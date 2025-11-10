Aviva PLC Cuts Stake in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 44.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 439,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 345,433 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $35,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 198.2% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 105.5% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 652.3% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

MetLife Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $76.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.86.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be given a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.75%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

