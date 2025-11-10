Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Stock Position Raised by Dalton Investments Inc.

Dalton Investments Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises 1.2% of Dalton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dalton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,665,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,178,258,000 after acquiring an additional 453,335 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,219,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,090,027,000 after purchasing an additional 71,794 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,631,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,798,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,975,000 after purchasing an additional 457,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $1,715,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Truist Financial set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.92.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $560.00 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $200.75 billion, a PE ratio of 74.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $471.89 and a 200-day moving average of $501.11.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,136,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,150. This represents a 81.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 7,562 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total value of $4,147,227.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,595.79. This trade represents a 95.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 98,078 shares of company stock valued at $51,445,892 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

