BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $2,857,000. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 14,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $679,000. Finally, Motco grew its stake in Stryker by 3,157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 23,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 22,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $355.74 on Monday. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $329.16 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $374.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.38.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total transaction of $97,566,397.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,702,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,600,714.24. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 520,500 shares of company stock worth $184,803,065 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. UBS Group set a $408.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (down previously from $407.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.37.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

