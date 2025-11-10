Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HOTH. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Hoth Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9%

NASDAQ HOTH opened at $1.23 on Friday. Hoth Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.10. Research analysts expect that Hoth Therapeutics will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hoth Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Hoth Therapeutics worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

