PFG Advisors Purchases 30,777 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 71.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,777 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,023,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,240,000 after purchasing an additional 286,606 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,125,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,184,000 after buying an additional 233,609 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,945,000. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,722,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,478,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after buying an additional 162,239 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPSB stock opened at $30.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $30.34.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.