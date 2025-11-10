Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 92.90 and last traded at GBX 92.90, with a volume of 4093073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DWL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 75 price target on shares of Dowlais Group in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 77 price objective on shares of Dowlais Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 71.33.

Get Dowlais Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dowlais Group

Dowlais Group Trading Up 12.1%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 80.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 72.83. The company has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.52.

Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dowlais Group had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dowlais Group plc will post 13.5660848 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dowlais Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dowlais Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowlais Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.